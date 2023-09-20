Thailand plans to sell up to $7.5 bln of govt bonds in Oct-Dec - markets sources

BANGKOK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Thailand's new government plans to sell up to 272 billion baht ($7.5 billion) of government bonds in the October-December period, according to market sources who attended a finance ministry meeting with industry participants.

The figures were confirmed by three sources with knowledge of the bond plan who were participants in a virtual meeting that took place on Tuesday.

The finance ministry's public debt department earlier on Wednesday did not provide details but said a schedule for bond auctions would be released next week.

($1 = 36.25 baht)

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.