Thailand plans to sell $1.67 bln of govt bonds next month

BANGKOK, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Thailand plans to sell 60 billion baht ($1.67 billion) of government savings bonds next month to help finance a budget deficit, a finance ministry official said on Thursday.

The three and seven-year bonds will be offered between Dec. 7 and 20, Patricia Mongkhonvanit, head of the ministry's public debt management office, told a news conference.

($1 = 35.86 baht)

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

