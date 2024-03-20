News & Insights

Thailand plans to ban corn imports from neighbours linked to pollution

Credit: REUTERS/Amit Dave

March 20, 2024 — 06:02 am EDT

Written by Chayut Setboonsarng and Panarat Thepgumpanat for Reuters

BANGKOK, March 20 (Reuters) - Thailand plans to ban corn imports from neighbouring countries that are linked to agriculture burning that causes air pollution, an official said on Wednesday.

The ban will not violate Thailand's commitments to the World Trade Organization, government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke said, adding the ban would come into force after the government passes the Clean Air Act.

Thai lawmakers are debating the clean air act, which will regulate activities that create pollution including factories, businesses, agriculture and transportation.

Thailand's plans to ban corn imports linked to pollution comes as its northern provinces, which borders Myanmar and Laos, saw air quality reach dangerous levels in recent weeks.

Chiang Mai was ranked the world's most polluted city last week by the Swiss air quality tracking website, IQAir.

Earlier this year, government officials in the capital Bangkok worked from home to reduce pollution levels.

Air pollution is caused by a combination of crop-related burning, industrial pollution and heavy traffic, which covers the cities in a thick smog.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Martin Petty)

