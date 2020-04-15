Thailand plans $33 bln public-private investment projects

Contributor
Kitiphong Thaichareon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JORGE SILVA

Thailand plans public-private partnership (PPP) projects worth 1.09 trillion baht ($33.39 billion) during 2020-2027, the finance ministry said on Wednesday, as the government tries to revive the struggling economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 92-project plan includes 18 high-priority infrastructure projects worth 472 billion baht, Prapas Kong-Ied, head of the

State Enterprise Policy Office, said in a statement.

The government has promoted investment to spur long-term economic growth as Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is heavily reliant on global demand, and exports have been weak.

The outbreak is hitting activity and the tourist sector, particularly hard, as Thailand has imposed a night curfew, having closed malls and bars and banned passenger flights to try to limit the spread.

The country has reported 2,643 cases of infection and 43 deaths.

($1 = 32.64 baht)

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon, Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Alex Richardson)

