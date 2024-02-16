Thailand plans $33 bln public-private investment projects during 2020-2027

Adds investment at Laem Chabang port, context

BANGKOK, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Thailand plans public-private partnership investment projects worth 1.19 trillion baht ($33 billion) during 2020-2027, the government said on Friday, as it tries to boost long-term economic growth.

The revised amount is slightly higher than 1.17 trillion baht previously approved and aims to attract more private companies to invest in government projects.

The public-private partnership committee also approved an investment worth about 18.4 billion baht at Laem Chabang port in the eastern province of Chonburi, it said in a statement.

The government will also expedite other infrastructure projects which have high economic value, it said, as Southeast Asia's second-largest economy has lagged regional peers.

The finance ministry has forecast only 2.8% growth this year after 1.8% growth estimated for 2023, a sharp downgrade from earlier forecasts.

Official 2023 gross domestic product is due on Monday. The economy expanded 2.6% in 2022.

($1 = 36.06 baht)

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)

