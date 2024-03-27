News & Insights

Thailand parliament passes same-sex unions bill

Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

March 27, 2024 — 03:09 am EDT

Written by Panu Wongcha-um for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, March 27 (Reuters) - Thailand's lower house of parliament on Wednesday passed a marriage equality bill at the final reading, in a landmark step that moves the country closer to becoming the third territory in Asia to legalise same-sex unions.

The bill requires approval from the Senate and endorsement from the king before it becomes law.

(Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um; Editing by Martin Petty)

((Panu.Wongcha-um@thomsonreuters.com; +6626488658;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.