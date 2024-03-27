Thailand parliament passes same-sex unions bill

BANGKOK, March 27 (Reuters) - Thailand's lower house of parliament on Wednesday passed a marriage equality bill at the final reading, in a landmark step that moves the country closer to becoming the third territory in Asia to legalise same-sex unions.

The bill requires approval from the Senate and endorsement from the king before it becomes law.

(Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um; Editing by Martin Petty)

