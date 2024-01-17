News & Insights

Thailand orders traders to suspend diesel exports - energy dept

January 17, 2024 — 03:44 am EST

Written by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Satawasin Staporncharnchai for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Thailand has ordered traders to suspend diesel exports while Thai Oil Plc TOP.BK repairs its No. 3 crude distillation unit (UDC) in Chonburi province, a government official said on Wednesday.

Thai Oil operates a 275,000-barrels per day (bpd) refinery located near the port of Laem Chabang in Sriracha, Chonburi province. The No. 3 CDU, the largest among the plant's three crude units, has the capacity to process 180,000 bpd of oil.

Sarawut said the ministry's energy business department had met with traders and refineries to prepare measures to prevent and solve any shortages.

There are no problems with supply of gasoline and jet fuel but high-speed diesel supply is "quite tight", he said.

"The department has ordered oil traders to suspend the export of high-speed diesel, unless necessary, in order to increase domestic supply to meet demand," he said.

Up to 20% of legal diesel reserves can also be sold to ensure sufficient supply, Sarawut said.

In the first 11 months of 2023, Thailand exported 5 billion litres of diesel, worth $3.6 billion or about 1.4% of total exports.

