Thailand orders additional 30 mln doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

BANGKOK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Thailand on Tuesday ordered another 30 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, a government spokesman said.

The order is expected to be delivered in the first quarter of next year, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Chayut Setboonsarng Editing by Ed Davies)

