US Markets
PFE

Thailand orders additional 30 mln doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Contributors
Panarat Thepgumpanat Reuters
Chayut Setboonsarng Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

Thailand on Tuesday ordered another 30 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, a government spokesman said.

BANGKOK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Thailand on Tuesday ordered another 30 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, a government spokesman said.

The order is expected to be delivered in the first quarter of next year, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Chayut Setboonsarng Editing by Ed Davies)

((chayut.setboonsarng@tr.com, Twitter: @ChayutSet; +66854849033;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular