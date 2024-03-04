News & Insights

Thailand opens applications for virtual banks

March 04, 2024 — 10:12 pm EST

Written by Chayut Setboonsarng and Satawasin Staporncharnchai for Reuters

BANGKOK, March 5 (Reuters) - Thailand will accept applications for virtual banks within the next six months with the aim of supporting people with no or limited access to financial services, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday, issuing guidelines for licenses.

Applicants must demonstrate sufficient experience and resources to support the commercial banking business, it said in a statement.

The central bank and the finance ministry will consider applications within nine months of when the submission period ends, the ministry said.

Approved banks must prepare and begin operations within one year, it said.

The authorities have not limited the number of licences but will consider as appropriate for the Thai financial institutions system, it said.

