Thailand needs innovation to tackle challenges - c.bank chief

BANGKOK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Thailand is facing several challenges, including low productivity, slow growth and a lack competitiveness, the central bank governor said on Thursday.

The country needs innovation to help overcome those challenges, Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told the central bank's digital finance conference.

