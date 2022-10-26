Thailand needs innovation to tackle challenges - c.bank chief

Contributors
Orathai Sriring Reuters
Kitiphong Thaichareon Reuters
Satawasin Staporncharnchai Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Thailand is facing several challenges, including low productivity, slow growth and a lack competitiveness, the central bank governor said on Thursday.

BANGKOK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Thailand is facing several challenges, including low productivity, slow growth and a lack competitiveness, the central bank governor said on Thursday.

The country needs innovation to help overcome those challenges, Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told the central bank's digital finance conference.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon, Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Ed Davies)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More