Thailand, Malaysia expand local currency settlement framework

The central banks of Thailand and Malaysia on Tuesday announced the further expansion of the ringgit and baht settlement framework effective from December, to facilitate trade and investment between both countries.

The latest framework includes an expansion of eligible users to include Malaysians and Thais who reside in either country, as well as additional foreign exchange policy flexibility, like more simple documentation requirements, their joint statement said.

