Thailand lifts 2023 rice export target to 8.5 million metric tons

November 15, 2023 — 12:10 am EST

BANGKOK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Thailand increased its rice export target for this year to 8.5 million metric tons, Chookiat Ophaswongse, honorary president of the Thai Rice Exporters Association, told Reuters on Wednesday as rice prices from competitors like Vietnam increase.

Exports next year are expected to be 7.5 million tons, he said.

