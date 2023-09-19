News & Insights

Thailand launches probe into Chinese rolled steel imports

September 19, 2023 — 03:42 am EDT

Written by Chayut Setboonsarng and Panarat Thepgumpanat for Reuters ->

Adds details from paragraph 3

BANGKOK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Thailand has launched an investigation into imports of Chinese rolled steel for evading anti-dumping measures, the commerce ministry said in a statement.

The probe includes hot-rolled steel sheets in coils and non-coils from 17 manufacturers in China, according to the statement published on Sept 15.

"There is sufficient evidence that there is avoidance of anti-dumping duties and so an investigation is warranted," the statement said.

The announcement comes after four Thai steel makers lodged a complaint with Thailand's Foreign Trade Department.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((chayut.setboonsarng@tr.com; +66854849033;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.