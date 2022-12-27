Thailand keeps inflation target of 1-3% for next year

December 27, 2022 — 12:37 am EST

Written by Kitiphong Thaichareon for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved the central bank's headline inflation target of 1% to 3% for 2023, unchanged from this year, government spokesperson Traisuree Traisoranakul told reporters.

The inflation target, which guides monetary policy, is reviewed each year.

Headline inflation stood at 5.55% in November, far above the Bank of Thailand's target range, suggesting the BOT will continue to raise its key interest rate to curb price pressures.

The central bank forecast average headline inflation of 6.3% this year before easing to 3.0% next year.

It has raised the benchmark rate by a total 75 basis points since August to 1.25%, and economists expected a further rate hike at the next meeting on Jan. 25.

