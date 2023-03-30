Thailand, Japan renew bilateral local currency swap arrangement

March 30, 2023 — 02:11 am EDT

Written by Orathai Sriring for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, March 30 (Reuters) - The Bank of Thailand and the Bank of Japan have renewed the Bilateral Local Currency Swap Arrangement (BSA), first signed in 2020, for a three-year period until 30 March 2026, Thailand's central bank said on Thursday.

The BSA allows for the exchange of local currencies between the two central banks of up to 240 billion baht ($7.02 billion) or 800 billion yen, enabling them to provide baht and yen liquidity to eligible financial institutions in Thailand and Japan, the Thai central bank said in a statement.

($1 = 34.20 baht)

