Thailand Is Prepping to Move Judicial System Records to a Blockchain

Thailandâs largest court system is developing a blockchain storage network that will move judicial information entirely online when it debuts in Thai Courts of Justice in 2021.

Already in the midst of a national digitization campaign, the Office of the Court of Justice, which oversees 91% of Thai courts, said Thursday that it is âactively developingâ the blockchain network.Â

Details are scant on the newly revealed blockchain project, and it was unclear at press time if Thailand is building the network with private-sector help.Â

The announcement called the network âin-house.â Court officers could not immediately be reached for comment.

But the system, expected to launch next year, is far enough along that Thaiâs judiciary is now getting ready to train officials on how to use it.

Although the Office of the Court of Justice claimed Thursday that Thaiâs system will be the worldâs first judicial blockchain, a handful of Chinese courts have already moved reams of data on-chain.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.