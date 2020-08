Thailand Is Prepping to Move Judicial System Records to a Blockchain

Thailand’s largest court system is developing a blockchain storage network that will move judicial information entirely online when it debuts in Thai Courts of Justice in 2021.

Already in the midst of a national digitization campaign, the Office of the Court of Justice, which oversees 91% of Thai courts, said Thursday that it is “actively developing” the blockchain network.Â

Details are scant on the newly revealed blockchain project, and it was unclear at press time if Thailand is building the network with private-sector help.Â

The announcement called the network “in-house.” Court officers could not immediately be reached for comment.

But the system, expected to launch next year, is far enough along that Thai’s judiciary is now getting ready to train officials on how to use it.

Although the Office of the Court of Justice claimed Thursday that Thai’s system will be the world’s first judicial blockchain, a handful of Chinese courts have already moved reams of data on-chain.

