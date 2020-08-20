Cryptocurrencies

Thailand Is Prepping to Move Judicial System Records to a Blockchain

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published
Sarawut Benchakul, Secretary-General of the Office of the Judiciary, unveiled the project Thursday. (Office of the Court of Justice)

Thailandâs largest court system is developing a blockchain storage network that will move judicial information entirely online when it debuts in Thai Courts of Justice in 2021.

  • Already in the midst of a national digitization campaign, the Office of the Court of Justice, which oversees 91% of Thai courts, said Thursday that it is âactively developingâ the blockchain network.Â 
  • Details are scant on the newly revealed blockchain project, and it was unclear at press time if Thailand is building the network with private-sector help.Â 
  • The announcement called the network âin-house.â Court officers could not immediately be reached for comment.
  • But the system, expected to launch next year, is far enough along that Thaiâs judiciary is now getting ready to train officials on how to use it.
  • Although the Office of the Court of Justice claimed Thursday that Thaiâs system will be the worldâs first judicial blockchain, a handful of Chinese courts have already moved reams of data on-chain.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular