Thailand Is Prepping to Move Judicial System Records to a Blockchain
Thailandâs largest court system is developing a blockchain storage network that will move judicial information entirely online when it debuts in Thai Courts of Justice in 2021.
- Already in the midst of a national digitization campaign, the Office of the Court of Justice, which oversees 91% of Thai courts, said Thursday that it is âactively developingâ the blockchain network.Â
- Details are scant on the newly revealed blockchain project, and it was unclear at press time if Thailand is building the network with private-sector help.Â
- The announcement called the network âin-house.â Court officers could not immediately be reached for comment.
- But the system, expected to launch next year, is far enough along that Thaiâs judiciary is now getting ready to train officials on how to use it.
- Although the Office of the Court of Justice claimed Thursday that Thaiâs system will be the worldâs first judicial blockchain, a handful of Chinese courts have already moved reams of data on-chain.
Related Stories
- ETC Labs Rolls Out Fixes to Thwart Further 51% Attacks on Ethereum Classic
- Itâs Now Cheaper to Buy One Bitcoin Than to Buy a Single DeFi Token YFI
- Algorandâs Move Into DeFi Gives ALGO Price a Boost
- OMG Price Doubles as DeFi and Record Ethereum Fees Create âPerfect Stormâ
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.