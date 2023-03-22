Thailand increases 2023 rice export target to 8 mln tonnes

Adds background

BANGKOK, March 22 (Reuters) - Thailand increased its rice export target for this year to 8 million tonnes, a senior government official said on Wednesday, up from a previous target of 7.5 million tonnes.

"The global economy is recovering and (there is) higher rice output in the country," Anucha Burapachaisri said, adding that a volatile exchange rate could impact competitiveness.

Earlier this year, Thailand's rice exporters association said it expected the country to export 7.5 million tonnes after the baht strengthened.

In January, rice exports jumped 75% year-on-year to 805,000 tonnes due to higher demand from the Middle East and a weaker baht.

Thailand, the world's third-largest rice exporter after India and Vietnam, sold 7.69 million tonnes of rice in 2022.

Rice exports between January 1 and February 24 this year were at 1.39 million tonnes, Anucha said.

