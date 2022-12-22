Commodities

Thailand importers bought 50,000 tonnes feed barley from Australia

December 22, 2022 — 06:13 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Thailand's association of feed mills (TFMA) is believed to have bought about 50,000 tonnes of animal feed barley expected to be sourced from Australia in a tender on Wednesday, European traders said on Thursday.

It was bought at an estimated $288 to $289 a tonne c&f for shipment in June 2023, they said.

No purchase was reported of feed wheat also sought in the tender, they said.

