Thailand has policy room to handle baht gains - finance minister

BANGKOK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Thailand still has fiscal and monetary room to deal with the strength of the baht THB=TH but there is no need to use tax measures, its finance minister said on Friday.

Uttama Savanayana told reporters that he would work closely with the central bank to manage the baht, which rose nearly 9% against the U.S. dollar in 2019, making it Asia's best performing currency.

The baht traded at 30.15 per U.S. dollar at 0748 GMT.

Uttama said he expected this year's economic growth to be higher than 2019 and was preparing additional stimulus measures.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

