Thailand has no need to follow Fed's tightening - c.bank chief

BANGKOK, May 19 (Reuters) - Thailand has no need to raise interest rates following the Federal Reserve's hikes as domestic factors and its economic recovery will be the main issues when deciding policy, the central bank chief said on Thursday.

The country's external position remains strong and it has not had a problem of capital outflows yet, Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told reporters.

