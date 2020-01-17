Thailand finds second case of new Chinese virus, says no outbreak

Recasts

BANGKOK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Thailand has found a second case of a new Chinese coronavirus, authorities said on Friday, as they ramped up checks on Chinese visitors, nearly a million of whom are expected for Lunar New Year holidays next week.

The latest patient is from China's central city of Wuhan, which has reported 41 cases of pneumonia potentially linked to the new type of virus, with two deaths, while hospitals worldwide scramble to guard against any spread.

The 74-year-old woman, quarantined since arriving in Thailand on Monday, was found to be infected, said Sukhum Karnchanapimai, permanent secretary of the Public Health Ministry.

He urged Thais to stay calm, adding that there was no outbreak in the country.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that can cause infections ranging from the common cold to severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

Thailand, which is on high alert ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays, said on Monday it had found a 61-year-old Chinese woman carrying a strain of the coronavirus, the first time it was detected outside China.

Japan reported its first case of the infection on Thursday, after a Japanese man returned from visiting Wuhan.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said the virus could spread and warned hospitals against it. .

Thai health officials have stepped up monitoring at four airports receiving daily flights from Wuhan - Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueng, Chiang Mai and Phuket - and others that receive charter flights from the Chinese city.

Since Jan. 3, Thailand has screened 13,624 passengers.

Health officials also asked Thai AirAsia AAV.BK and China Southern Airlines 600029.SS, which run direct daily flights from Wuhan, to halt boarding by those suffering from high fever and respiratory symptoms, and reschedule their flights.

