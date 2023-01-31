Commodities

Thailand exports 7.69 mln tonnes of rice in 2022, beats target

Credit: REUTERS/Jorge Silva

January 31, 2023 — 04:32 am EST

Written by Panarat Thepgumpanat for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Thailand exported 7.69 million tonnes of rice in 2022, up 22.1% from a year earlier, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

The exports exceeded a target of 7.5 million tonnes, with top markets being Iraq, South Africa, China and the United States, it said in a statement.

Thai rice exports were strong last year because of the weak baht THB=, which traded at an average of 38 baht last year, senior commerce official Ronnarong Phoolpipat told a news conference.

Thailand is the world's third-largest rice exporter after India and Vietnam.

Earlier this year it lowered its export target for 2023 from 8 million tonnes to 7.5 million tonnes as the baht, which is which is trading at 33 baht, appreciated.

