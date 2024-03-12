News & Insights

Thailand expects to complete free trade talks with EU next year, PM says

March 12, 2024 — 02:10 am EDT

Written by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Satawasin taporncharnchai for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, March 12 (Reuters) - Thailand expects to complete negotiations over a free trade agreement with the European Union in 2025, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Tuesday, as the government seeks to draw trade and investment to boost the economy.

Talks on the Thai-EU FTA should be completed within one year and a half, Srettha said in a statement after meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron during a visit to France.

Trade talks resumed last year after having been stalled for nearly a decade. The EU had halted negotiations in 2014 after a military coup ousted the civilian government in the Southeast Asian country.

Thailand exported $21.8 billion worth of goods to the EU last year, including autos, computers, jewellery and electric circuits, government data shows, making the bloc its fourth-largest trading partner.

Macron would support Thailand's request for visa exemption from members of Schengen states, Srettha said, adding the request would be considered after June and hopefully be completed by the end of the year.

Macron will also visit Thailand next year, Srettha added.

