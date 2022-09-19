Thailand expects $64.5 billion in 2023 tourism revenue -govt spox

Thailand expects to earn 2.38 trillion baht ($64.50 billion) in tourism revenue in 2023, a government official said on Monday.

The government wants tourism next year to reach 80% of its 2019, pre-pandemic level, on hopes the key growth sector is recovering as the pandemic eases, said government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri.

