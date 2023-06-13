Thailand economy to expand with some upside risks - c.bank minutes

Updates with c.bank comment from paragraph 3

BANGKOK, June 14 (Reuters) - The monetary policy committee of Thailand's central bank expected continued economic expansion with some upside risks as it raised the key interest rate last month for a sixth straight meeting, minutes of the meeting showed on Wednesday.

On May 31, the Bank of Thailand's (BOT) policy committee voted unanimously to raise the one-day repurchase rate THCBIR=ECI by a quarter point to 2.00%, citing elevated core inflation.

Policy rate normalisation would be continued gradually, the minutes said, adding that real interest rates should be positive.

Despite multiple rate hikes, Thai interest rates remain low due to cuts during the pandemic. The central bank has pledged to gradually return them to normal levels consistent with long-term economic growth prospects.

The central bank minutes said the possibility of higher minimum wages could see pass-through of labour costs.

The BOT will next review policy on Aug. 2, when some economists see a pause on rate hikes given falling inflation.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.