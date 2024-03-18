News & Insights

Thailand detains two New Zealand tourists for assaulting police officer

March 18, 2024 — 08:05 am EDT

Written by Chayut Setboonsarng and Panu Wongcha-um for Reuters ->

Refiles to correct typographical error in headline

BANGKOK, March 18 (Reuters) - Two tourists from New Zealand were being held in prison in Thailand for allegedly assaulting a police officer on the resort island of Phuket, Thai authorities said.

An investigation was underway over allegations of assault against Hamish Art Day, 36, and Oscar Matson Day, 34, for attacking an officer and attempting to steal his firearm, a police statement said late on Sunday.

Police officer Somsak Noo-iad had stopped the two Kiwis for reckless driving before they assaulted him as he tried to take photos and evidence, snatching his phone and firearm, the statement said.

A photograph released by the police on Sunday showed a man pushing a traffic policeman to the ground while another man looked on.

Their visas will be revoked and they will be banned from entering Thailand again after the investigation concludes, the statement said.

The two men and their lawyer could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Panu Wongcha-um; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((Panu.Wongcha-um@thomsonreuters.com; +6626488658;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.