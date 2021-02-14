Thailand cuts economic outlook despite smaller Q4 GDP fall

By Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon

BANGKOK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Thailand cut its estimate for economic growth this year (after?) as its economy in 2020 suffered its deepest slump in more than two decades from the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The economy shrank less than expected in the October-December as domestic activity and exports recovered after coronavirus restrictions were eased, but vital tourism remains in limbo.

A travel ban imposed in April has kept most foreign visitors away while a COVID-19 outbreak in December has dealt a further blow to the country's fledgling recovery.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy shrank 4.2% in the final quarter of 2020 from a year earlier, after a 6.4% contraction in the previous three months, National Economic and Social Development Council data showed on Monday.

On a quarterly basis, the economy expanded a seasonally adjusted 1.3% in the December quarter, after a revised 6.2% expansion in the September quarter.

Economists in a Reuters poll had forecast the economy would shrink 5.4% year-on-year and grow 0.8% quarter-on-quarter .

In 2020, the economy contracted 6.1%, the biggest fall since 1998 during the Asian financial crisis.

Thailand had largely contained the spread of coronavirus by mid-2020 but new cases detected in December have led to infections across the country and slowed consumption and domestic travel.

The government reduced its 2021 growth outlook to 2.5-3.5% from a previous forecast of 3.5-4.5%.

But it now expects exports, also a key driver of growth, to rise 5.8% this year, rather than expand 4.2%.

On Monday, the NESDC said it expected 3.2 million foreign tourists this year, down from 5 million arrivals seen earlier.

Last year, there were only 6.7 million foreign tourists versus nearly 40 million arrivals in 2019.

The government has supported the economy with a 1.9 trillion baht ($63.61 billion) stimulus package, while the central bank has slashed interest rates by 75 basis points last year to a record low of 0.50%. ($1 = 29.87 baht)

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

