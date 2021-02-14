Thailand cuts economic outlook despite smaller Q4 GDP fall

Thailand cut its estimate for economic growth this year (after?) as its economy in 2020 suffered its deepest slump in more than two decades from the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The economy shrank less than expected in the October-December as domestic activity and exports recovered after coronavirus restrictions were eased, but vital tourism remains in limbo.

A travel ban imposed in April has kept most foreign visitors away while a COVID-19 outbreak in December has dealt a further blow to the country's fledgling recovery.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy shrank 4.2% in the final quarter of 2020 from a year earlier, after a 6.4% contraction in the previous three months, National Economic and Social Development Council data showed on Monday.

On a quarterly basis, the economy expanded a seasonally adjusted 1.3% in the December quarter, after a revised 6.2% expansion in the September quarter.

Economists in a Reuters poll had forecast the economy would shrink 5.4% year-on-year and grow 0.8% quarter-on-quarter .

In 2020, the economy contracted 6.1%, the biggest fall since 1998 during the Asian financial crisis.

Thailand had largely contained the spread of coronavirus by mid-2020 but new cases detected in December have led to infections across the country and slowed consumption and domestic travel.

The government reduced its 2021 growth outlook to 2.5-3.5% from a previous forecast of 3.5-4.5%.

But it now expects exports, also a key driver of growth, to rise 5.8% this year, rather than expand 4.2%.

On Monday, the NESDC said it expected 3.2 million foreign tourists this year, down from 5 million arrivals seen earlier.

Last year, there were only 6.7 million foreign tourists versus nearly 40 million arrivals in 2019.

The government has supported the economy with a 1.9 trillion baht ($63.61 billion) stimulus package, while the central bank has slashed interest rates by 75 basis points last year to a record low of 0.50%. ($1 = 29.87 baht)

