Thailand court suspends Pita over media shareholding case

BANGKOK, July 19 (Reuters) - Thailand's Constitutional Court ordered a temporary suspension of prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat from parliament on Wednesday after accepting a case against him alleging he was unqualified to run in a May 14 election.

Pita, who was due to contest a parliamentary vote on the premiership on Wednesday, has argued his ownership of shares in a media company was not a violation of election rules. He has 15 days to respond, the court said in a statement.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng, Panarat Thepgumpanat and Panu Wongcha-um; Editing by Martin Petty)

