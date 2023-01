BANGKOK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Car production in Thailand rose 2.75% in December from a year earlier to 158,606 units, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Tuesday.

That compared with November's 15% increase.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.