Thailand car production falls 12.3% y/y in Aug; car exports rise

BANGKOK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Car production in Thailand dropped 12.27% in August from a year earlier to 150,657 units as local sales declined while car exports increased, an industry body said on Thursday.

Thailand's domestic car sales in August fell 11.25% from a year earlier following an 8.77% drop in July, as banks tightened auto loans due to high household debt levels, said Surapong Paisitpattanapong, a spokesperson for the Federation of Thai Industries' automotive industry division.

Car exports, however, rose 19.41% % in August year-on-year, following a 30% surge in July.

Thailand's August car production contraction compared with a 4.72% rise in July.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for some of the world's top carmakers, including Toyota 7203.T and Honda 7267.T.

In July, the FTI cut its forecast for 2023 domestic car sales to 850,000 units from 900,000 units, but maintained its projection for car exports at 1.05 million vehicles this year.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)

