Thailand approves transaction tax on securities trades - deputy FinMin

BANGKOK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved a financial transaction tax on securities trades on the Stock Exchange of Thailand .SETI, ending a three-decade waiver, the country's deputy finance minister said on Tuesday.

The tax had not been applied for a long time and other countries also collected such a tax, Santi Promphat told reporters. The tax should take effect next year, he added.

Authorities will set the tax at 0.055% in the first year and then 0.11%, a ministry official told Reuters, adding there would be a four-month grace period.

The tax, if collected in full, should produce 16 billion baht ($448.81 million) of revenue per year, said the official.

The tax is like a Tobin tax applied on financial transactions, akin to those in India and Taiwan.

The main stock index was up 0.49% at the lunchbreak.

($1 = 35.6500 baht)

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Panarat Thepgumpanat Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)

