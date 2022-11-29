Thailand approves transaction tax on securities trades - deputy FinMin

Adds detail, background
BANGKOK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved a financial transaction tax on securities trades on the Stock Exchange of Thailand .SETI, ending a three-decade waiver, the country's deputy finance minister said on Tuesday.
The tax had not been applied for a long time and other countries also collected such a tax, Santi Promphat told reporters. The tax should take effect next year, he added.
Authorities will set the tax at 0.055% in the first year and then 0.11%, a ministry official told Reuters, adding there would be a four-month grace period.
The tax, if collected in full, should produce 16 billion baht ($448.81 million) of revenue per year, said the official.
The tax is like a Tobin tax applied on financial transactions, akin to those in India and Taiwan.
The main stock index was up 0.49% at the lunchbreak.
($1 = 35.6500 baht)
