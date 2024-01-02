Thailand approves tax cuts on booze and night clubs to boost tourism

Adds comment from senior finance ministry official in paragraphs 5-7

BANGKOK, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Thailand's cabinet has approved a tax cut on alcoholic beverages and entertainment venues to boost tourism, a government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Taxes on wine will be reduced from 10% to 5% and on spirits from 10% to zero, Chai Wacharonke told reporters, adding that excise tax on entertainment venues will be halved from 10% to 5%.

The tax measures will expire at the end of this year, he said.

The announcement comes after authorities in November extended opening hours for entertainment venues by two hours to 4am for nighttime revellers and tourists.

Tax revenue losses would be offset by additional tourist receipts, Finance Ministry Permanent Secretary Lavaron Sangsnit said in a separate briefing.

Tourism is a key driver of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy. Last year, Thailand reached its target of 28 million tourists, generating 1.2 trillion baht, government data showed.

In 2024, it is targeting more than 34 million tourist arrivals, Lavaron said.

($1 = 34.1600 baht)

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng, Panarat Thepgumpanat and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Edited by Kanupriya Kapoor and Devjyot Ghoshal)

((chayut.setboonsarng@tr.com; +66854849033;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.