Thailand approves tax break to boost public consumption

Adds context

BANGKOK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved a tax measure to help boost public consumption starting in January to support the economy as it recovers, a government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The government will offer a tax deduction of 40,000 baht ($1,149.4) for shoppers on goods purchases from Jan. 1, deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Traisoranakul told reporters.

Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith will hold a briefing on the approved measure later on Tuesday.

Last year's economic growth of 1.5% was among the slowest in the region.

The central bank said on Monday the economy was expected to fully recover in the second half of 2023. It has forecast the economy will expand 3.2% this year, 3.7% in 2023 and 3.9% in 2024.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.