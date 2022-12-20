Thailand approves tax break to boost public consumption

Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Photographer

December 20, 2022 — 12:23 am EST

Written by Kitiphong Thaichareon for Reuters ->

Adds context

BANGKOK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved a tax measure to help boost public consumption starting in January to support the economy as it recovers, a government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The government will offer a tax deduction of 40,000 baht ($1,149.4) for shoppers on goods purchases from Jan. 1, deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Traisoranakul told reporters.

Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith will hold a briefing on the approved measure later on Tuesday.

Last year's economic growth of 1.5% was among the slowest in the region.

The central bank said on Monday the economy was expected to fully recover in the second half of 2023. It has forecast the economy will expand 3.2% this year, 3.7% in 2023 and 3.9% in 2024.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.