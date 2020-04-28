Thailand approves $5.6 bln in coronavirus aid for farmers, workers

Contributors
Orathai Sriring Reuters
Satawasin Staporncharnchai Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHAIWAT SUBPRASOM

Thailand's cabinet approved 180 billion baht ($5.6 billion) worth of additional cash handouts on Tuesday to help protect farmers and workers against the coronavirus pandemic that is driving the country towards recession.

BANGKOK, April 28 (Reuters) - Thailand's cabinet approved 180 billion baht ($5.6 billion) worth of additional cash handouts on Tuesday to help protect farmers and workers against the coronavirus pandemic that is driving the country towards recession.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, which has recorded 2,938 virus infections and 54 deaths, stands to shrink the most since the Asian financial crisis of 1997/98 and lose up to 10 million jobs because of the outbreak.

The government agreed to provide cash of 150 billion baht for 10 million farmers. Each farmer will get 15,000 baht, government spokeswoman Naruemon Pinyosinwat told reporters.

It also increased the number of eligible workers to 16 million from 14 million. That swells the total handout by 30 billion baht. Each worker will receive 15,000 baht.

With economic measures to limit the impact of the pandemic running into billions of dollars, the government plans to borrow 1 trillion baht to help fund them.

($1=32.45 baht)

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((orathai.sriring@thomsonreuters.com; +662 0802309; Reuters Messaging: orathai.sriring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More