Thailand approves $1.4 bln in additional stimulus to boost consumption

BANGKOK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Thailand on Tuesday approved an additional 43.13 billion baht ($1.43 billion) in stimulus measures to boost consumption spending and domestic travel in the Southeast Asian country, an official said.

The cabinet approved the second phase of stimulus measures whereby 15 million people will be eligible for subsidies of 500 baht to 3,500 baht, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri told a news briefing.

The budget for the second phase is about 22.5 billion baht.

An additional 20.6 billion was approved welfare support for 13.75 million people to increase local spending in provincial areas.

($1 = 30.1100 baht)

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai, writing by Chayut Setboonsarng Editing by Ed Davies)

