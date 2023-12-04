News & Insights

Commodities

Thailand approves $226 mln budget for sugarcane farmers

Credit: REUTERS/CHALINEE THIRASUPA

December 04, 2023 — 02:11 am EST

Written by Panarat Thepgumpaanat and Chayut Setboonsarng for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Thailand's cabinet has approved a budget of 7.9 billion baht ($226.36 million) in incentives for sugarcane farmers not to burn their crops, and reduce pollution, a government spokesperson said on Monday.

Radklao Inthawong Suwankiri said the incentives do not conflict with Thailand's obligations under the World Trade Organization because they were aimed at reducing pollution.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpaanat and Chayut Setboonsarng)

((chayut.setboonsarng@tr.com; +66854849033;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.