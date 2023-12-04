Thailand approves $226 mln budget for sugarcane farmers

BANGKOK, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Thailand's cabinet has approved a budget of 7.9 billion baht ($226.36 million) in incentives for sugarcane farmers not to burn their crops, and reduce pollution, a government spokesperson said on Monday.

Radklao Inthawong Suwankiri said the incentives do not conflict with Thailand's obligations under the World Trade Organization because they were aimed at reducing pollution.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpaanat and Chayut Setboonsarng)

((chayut.setboonsarng@tr.com; +66854849033;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.