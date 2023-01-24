Thailand approves $120 million budget to support tourism

BANGKOK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved a budget of 3.95 billion baht ($120.61 million) to boost domestic travel and draw in foreigners, government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said.

Domestic tourism will be allocated 2 billion baht from February to September, and the remainder will be used to promote secondary cities to international travellers, he said.

($1 = 32.7500 baht)

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat, writing by Chayut Setboonsarng)

