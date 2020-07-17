Thailand Already Using Central Bank’s Digital Currency
A senior figure at the Bank of Thailand (BOT) has confirmed they are already using a central bank digital currency (CBDC) for transactions with some businesses.
- Vachira Arromdee, the central bankâs assistant governor, told reporters Wednesday they planned to expand the use of the digital currency among large businesses, The Nation reported.
- Itâs unclear what businesses are already using the digital currency; transactions with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority will be conducted with the CBDC from September, Arromdee confirmed.
- Thailandâs CBDC is backed by the central bankâs currency reserves; BOT data shows its foreign currency reserves have grown by more than $25 billion over the past twelve months.
- Access to the general public, complete with a state-backed wallet provider, is currently under consideration.
- Arromdee said the BOT recognized digital currencies could lower the costs of transactions but were also concerned about how that could disrupt the commercial banking sector.
