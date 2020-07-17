Thailand Already Using Central Bank’s Digital Currency

A senior figure at the Bank of Thailand (BOT) has confirmed they are already using a central bank digital currency (CBDC) for transactions with some businesses.

Vachira Arromdee, the central bankâs assistant governor, told reporters Wednesday they planned to expand the use of the digital currency among large businesses, The Nation reported.

Itâs unclear what businesses are already using the digital currency; transactions with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority will be conducted with the CBDC from September, Arromdee confirmed.

Thailandâs CBDC is backed by the central bankâs currency reserves; BOT data shows its foreign currency reserves have grown by more than $25 billion over the past twelve months.

Access to the general public, complete with a state-backed wallet provider, is currently under consideration.

Arromdee said the BOT recognized digital currencies could lower the costs of transactions but were also concerned about how that could disrupt the commercial banking sector.

