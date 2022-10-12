TRUE

Thai telco regulator's decision on $8.6 bln True-DTAC merger due next week

Contributor
Panarat Thepgumpanat Reuters
Published

Thailand's telecommunications regulator on Wednesday said it expects to make a decision on the merger of the country's second- and third-largest mobile networks on Oct. 20, nearly a year after the deal was first announced.

BANGKOK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Thailand's telecommunications regulator on Wednesday said it expects to make a decision on the merger of the country's second- and third-largest mobile networks on Oct. 20,

If the deal between True Corporation Pcl TRUE.BK and Total Access Communication Pcl (DTAC) DTAC.BK is approved, the new entity would be poised to challenge market leader, Advanced Info Service Pcl ADVANC.BK.

"The NBTC is waiting for a report from foreign and independent consultants on the economic impact of the deal," said National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission acting Secretary-General Trairat Wiriyasirikul.

DTAC is owned by Norway's Telenor ASA TEL.OL and True is backed by China Mobile and Thai agri-business conglomerate, Charoen Pokphand Group.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat, Writing Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((chayut.setboonsarng@tr.com, Twitter: @ChayutSet; +66854849033;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TRUETEL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters