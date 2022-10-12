Thai telco regulator's decision on $8.6 bln True-DTAC merger due next week

BANGKOK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Thailand's telecommunications regulator on Wednesday said it expects to make a decision on the merger of the country's second- and third-largest mobile networks on Oct. 20,

If the deal between True Corporation Pcl TRUE.BK and Total Access Communication Pcl (DTAC) DTAC.BK is approved, the new entity would be poised to challenge market leader, Advanced Info Service Pcl ADVANC.BK.

"The NBTC is waiting for a report from foreign and independent consultants on the economic impact of the deal," said National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission acting Secretary-General Trairat Wiriyasirikul.

DTAC is owned by Norway's Telenor ASA TEL.OL and True is backed by China Mobile and Thai agri-business conglomerate, Charoen Pokphand Group.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat, Writing Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

