Thai telco regulator monitoring merger of Telenor's Dtac and True Corp

BANGKOK, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Thailand's telecommunications regulator on Wednesday said it was closely monitoring the proposed merger of Telenor's TEL.OL Total Access Communication Pcl DTAC.BK and CP Group's True Corporation Pcl TRUE.BK.

"On the merger, the agency will closely follow and investigate for the benefit of the public and country," the agency's acting secretary-general Trairat Wiriyasirikul said in a statement.

