Thai telco regulator greenlights merger of True and DTAC with conditions

Contributor
Chayut Setboonsarng Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Thailand’s telecommunications regulator acknowledged and approved the merger of the country’s second and third largest mobile operators, True Corporation Pcl TRUE.BK and Telenor ASA’s TEL.OL Total Access Communication Pcl (DTAC) DTAC.BK, on Thursday subject to conditions.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) said conditions included a price ceiling and price controls.

