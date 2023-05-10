Thai sugarcane crop seen falling 21% in 2023/24 - broker

By Marcelo Teixeira

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - Thailand's 2023/24 sugarcane crop (Oct-Sept) is projected at 74 million tonnes, 21% less than in 2022/23, as farmers switch to more profitable plants and the El Nino weather phenomenon is expected to reduce yields, a report said on Wednesday.

Broker and supply chain services provider Czarnikow said the sugarcane area will shrink despite record-high prices for cane for Thai farmers in 2022/23 and expectations for even higher prices in the new season.

"The contraction in cane volumes is due to both a reduction in planted area, due to competitor crops paying farmers more, and also a strong risk around a lower agricultural yield due to the forecasted dry weather," Czarnikow said in the note.

Benchmark sugar pricesSBc1 on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) are trading near the highest levels in 11 years due to problems for crops in some key regions as well as the expectation of El Nino impacts to Asia.

Thailand is a key exporter in Asia, one of the few in recent years with an exportable surplus.

Czarnikow said some Thai producers have switched from sugarcane to cassava, whose prices have also risen due to stronger demand for cassava chips and starch, mainly from China, where it is being used for ethanol and animal feed.

"The potential shift towards cassava cultivation will result in at least a 5% drop in sugarcane harvesting area," it said.

The broker sees Thailand having 2.5 million tonnes of sugar for exports in 2023/24, the lowest since 2020/21.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Richard Chang)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.