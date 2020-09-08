Thai Stock Market Tipped To Take Further Damage

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, sinking more than 20 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just shy of the 1,295-point plateau and it's expected to extend its losses again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, with oil and technology stocks expected to drag the markets lower. The European and U.S. bourses were firmly lower and the Asian markets are tipped to follow that lead.

The SET finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index dropped 18.15 points or 1.38 percent to finish at 1,293.80 after trading between 1,293.33 and 1,305.85. Volume was 16.377 billion shares worth 45.368 billion baht.

Among the actives, Advanced Info skidded 1.09 percent, while Asset World added 0.50 percent, Bangkok Bank jumped 1.44 percent, Bangkok Expressway shed 0.55 percent, BTS Group plunged 2.88 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods plummeted 6.30 percent, Kasikornbank dropped 0.91 percent, Krung Thai Bank retreated 1.05 percent, PTT tanked 2.78 percent, PTT Exploration and Production tumbled 2.84 percent, PTT Global Chemical surrendered 2.76 percent, Siam Commercial Bank collected 1.76 percent, Siam Concrete fell 0.27 percent, TMB Bank was down 1.08 percent and Thailand Airport and Bangkok Dusit Medical were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks opened sharply lower and remained solidly in the red throughout the session.

The Dow plunged 632.42 points or 2.25 percent to finish at 27,500.89, while the NASDAQ plummeted 465.44 points or 4.11 percent to end at 10,847.69 and the S&P 500 tumbled 95.12 points or 2.78 percent to close at 3,331.84.

The weakness on Wall Street came as traders continued to cash in on recent strength in the markets, with the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 pulling back further off record highs. Technology stocks helped to lead the way lower once again, as Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) all saw steep losses.

Energy stocks also took a hit as crude oil futures settled at near three-month lows on Tuesday as prices fell sharply amid renewed worries about outlook for energy demand due to rising tensions between the U.S. and China, a stronger dollar and a sharp spike in coronavirus cases in Europe.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended down $3.01 or 7.6 percent at $36.76 a barrel after hitting a low of $36.13 in the session.

