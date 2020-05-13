Thai Stock Market Tipped To Open Under Pressure

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Wednesday halted the three-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 40 points or 3.2 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,295-point plateau and it may take further damage on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative on renewed concerns that the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic will damage the economy more than predicted. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The SET finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the energy producers and a mixed picture from the financial sector.

For the day, the index fell 5.14 points or 0.40 percent to finish at 1,294.55 after trading between 1,290.47 and 1,303.28. Volume was 14.318 billion shares worth 62.241 billion baht. There were 738 decliners and 485 gainers, with 385 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info added 0.26 percent, while Thailand Airport skidded 1.23 percent, Asset World tumbled 1.92 percent, Banpu soared 3.15 percent, Bangkok Bank dropped 1.29 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical shed 0.50 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods retreated 0.88 percent, Kasikornbank advanced 1.19 percent, Krung Thai Bank collected 0.96 percent, Krung Thai Card skyrocketed 7.25 percent, PTT lost 0.69 percent, PTT Exploration and Production fell 0.60 percent, PTT Global Chemical sank 0.61 percent, Siam Commercial Bank gained 0.37 percent, Siam Concrete slid 0.58 percent, TMB Bank jumped 1.09 percent and Bangkok Expressway and BTS Group were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened lower Wednesday and stayed that way throughout the session, extending losses from the previous day.

The Dow plummeted 516.81 points or 2.17 percent to finish at 23,247.97, while the NASDAQ lost 139.38 points or 1.55 percent to 8,863.17 and the S&P 500 fell 50.12 points or 1.75 percent to end at 2,820.00.

The continued weakness on Wall Street came as traders reacted to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments about the economic outlook. Powell warned the coronavirus crisis raises longer-term concerns that could result in an extended period of low productivity growth and stagnant incomes.

Powell's comments come a day after House Democrats unveiled a new $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill that is likely to face considerable opposition in the Republican-led Senate.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Wednesday despite data showing a drop in U.S. stockpiles as well as a decline in output last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down $0.49 or 1.9 percent at $25.29 a barrel.

