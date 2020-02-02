Thai Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Red

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished lower in back-to-back trading days, sliding more than 10 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just shy of the 1,515-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative on concerns over the coronavirus, which continues to spread. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower on Friday and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the energy producers and a mixed picture from the financial sector.

For the day, the index shed 9.85 points or 0.65 percent to finish at the daily low of 1,514.14 after peaking at 1,532.09. Volume was 15.290 billion shares worth 56.329 billion baht. There were 961 decliners and 546 gainers, with 474 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info added 0.49 percent, while Thailand Airport climbed 1.44 percent, Asset World shed 0.93 percent, Banpu dropped 0.98 percent, Bangkok Bank collected 0.70 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical skidded 1.39 percent, BTS Group sank 1.57 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods lost 0.83 percent, Kasikornbank fell 0.71 percent, PTT retreated 0.57 percent, PTT Exploration and Production declined 1.19 percent, PTT Global Chemical tumbled 1.01 percent, Siam Commercial Bank plunged 1.26 percent, Siam Concrete gained 0.56 percent, TMB Bank plummeted 1.40 percent and Bangkok Expressway and Krung Thai Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is brutal as stocks opened sharply lower on Friday and remained well into the red throughout the session.

The Dow plummeted 603.41 points or 2.09 percent to 28,256.03, while the NASDAQ tumbled 148.00 points or 1.59 percent to 9,150 and the S&P 500 sank 58.14 points or 1.77 percent to 3,225.52. For the week, the Dow shed 2.5 percent, the NASDAQ lost 1.8 percent and the S&P fell 2.1 percent.

The sell-off on Wall Street came amid concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, as the death toll from the disease continues to rise. Chinese officials said 213 people have died, while the number of confirmed cases has risen to more than 11,800.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said personal income increased more than anticipated in December. Also, the University of Michigan said U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly improved in January.

Crude oil futures drifted lower on Friday, weighed down by growing concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to the coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended down $0.58 or 1.1 percent at $51.56 a barrel, the lowest settlement for a front-month contract in nearly six months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.