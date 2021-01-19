Thai Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Tuesday halted the three-day losing streak in which it had dropped more than 35 points or 2.3 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,520-point plateau and it may see additional support on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on hopes for improved coronavirus vaccine rollout and additional stimulus. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished modestly higher on Tuesday as the energy producers were mostly higher and the financials came in mixed.

For the day, the index climbed 12.46 points or 0.82 percent to finish at 1,522.59 after trading between 1,518.66 and 1,529.17. Volume was 25.103 billion shares worth 87.641 billion baht. There were 828 gainers and 664 decliners, with 437 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Thailand Airport added 0.41 percent, while Asset World shed 0.41 percent, Bangkok Asset Management dropped 0.92 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical gained 0.47 percent, Bangkok Expressway lost 0.60 percent, BTS Group rallied 2.08 percent, Gulf climbed 1.43 percent, Kasikornbank fell 0.43 percent, PTT plunged 3.53 percent, PTT Exploration and Production jumped 1.80 percent, PTT Global Chemical soared 3.25 percent, Siam Commercial Bank collected 0.83 percent, Siam Concrete rose 0.26 percent, TMB Bank advanced 0.86 percent and Krung Thai Bank, Charoen Pokphand Foods, Advanced Info and Bangkok Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened higher on Tuesday and remained in the green throughout the session, butting into last week's losses.

The Dow added 116.26 points or 0.38 percent to finish at 30,930.52, while the NASDAQ spiked 198.68 points or 1.53 percent to end at 13,197.18 and the S&P 500 gained 30.66 points or 0.81 percent to close at 3,798.91.

The markets benefited from continued optimism about additional stimulus as well as a faster rollout of coronavirus vaccines under incoming President Joe Biden, who is set to take office later today.

Traders kept an eye on remarks from Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen, who called for additional stimulus to address the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, arguing the government needs to act big.

In corporate news, a drop by shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) limited the upside for the Dow after the financial giant slumped by 2.3 percent despite reporting better than expected Q4 results. Bank of America (BAC) also sank after reporting better than expected Q4 earnings but missed on revenue.

Crude oil prices rose Tuesday, riding the dollar's weakness and expectations of more economic stimulus in the U.S. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended up $0.62 or 1.2 percent at $52.98 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.