Thai Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, sinking almost 30 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just shy of the 1,500-point plateau although it's looking at a higher open on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with bargain hunting expected after heavy selling over the past week due to coronavirus fears. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The SET finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the financials and food companies, while the energy producers were mixed.

For the day, the index sank 18.08 points or 1.19 percent to finish at 1,496.06 after trading between 1,495.94 and 1,513.43. Volume was 16.150 billion shares worth 53.178 billion baht. There were 1,225 decliners and 404 gainers, with 369 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info gained 0.49 percent, while Thailand Airport shed 0.35 percent, Asset World advanced 0.93 percent, Banpu tumbled 2.48 percent, Bangkok Bank lost 0.69 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical retreated 2.01 percent, Bangkok Expressway skidded 1.82 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods plummeted 6.67 percent, Kasikornbank dropped 1.78 percent, Krung Thai Bank fell 1.24 percent, PTT declined 1.16 percent, PTT Exploration and Production added 0.40 percent, PTT Global Chemical climbed 1.02 percent, Siam Commercial Bank sank 1.02 percent, TMB Bank was down 0.71 percent and BTS Group and Siam Concrete were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened higher on Monday, faded as the day progressed but still ended firmly in the green.

The Dow advanced 143.78 points or 0.51 percent to finish at 28,399.81, while the NASDAQ gained 122.47 points or 1.34 percent to 9,273.40 and the S&P 500 rose 23.40 points or 0.73 percent to 3,248.92.

Bargain hunting contributed to the early strength on Wall Street, with traders picking up stocks at reduced levels on the heels of the steep drop seen in previous sessions.

Adding to the positive sentiment, the Institute for Supply Management noted unexpected expansion in U.S. manufacturing activity in January.

Buying interest waned over the course of the session, however, as traders seemed reluctant to get back into the markets amid lingering concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

Crude oil prices dropped Monday on continued concerns about the outlook for energy demand amid the rapid spread of coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for March dropped $1.45 or 2.8 percent to $50.11 a barrel, the lowest finish in more than a year.

Closer to home, Thailand will release January numbers for consumer and producer prices later today. In December, overall inflation was up 0.01 percent on month and 0.9 percent on year, while core CPI gained 0.03 percent on month and 0.5 percent on year. Producer prices rose 0.3 percent on month and fell 0.3 percent on year.

