Thai Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Green

The Thai stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, rising more than 25 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,640-point plateau and it may add to its winnings again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on easing virus concerns, rising crude oil prices and solid economic data. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index advanced 14.68 points or 0.90 percent to finish at 1,641.47 after trading between 1,632.90 and 1,645.71. Volume was 24.441 billion shares worth 67.593 billion baht. There were 888 gainers and 651 decliners, with 561 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info soared 4.63 percent, Thailand Airport climbed1.27 percent, Bangkok Bank collected 0.42 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical shed 0.44 percent, BTS Group added 0.53 percent, CP All Public gained 0.43 percent, Energy Absolute jumped 1.90 percent, Gulf advanced 1.15 percent, IRPC improved 1.07 percent, Kasikornbank gathered 1.09 percent, Krung Thai Bank perked 0.78 percent, Krung Thai Card rallied 1.32 percent, PTT accelerated 1.33 percent, PTT Exploration and Production increased 0.85 percent, PTT Global Chemical strengthened 0.85 percent, SCG Packaging rose 0.36 percent, Siam Commercial Bank added 0.41 percent, Siam Concrete was up 0.53 percent, True Corporation surged 3.93 percent, TTB Bank jumped 3.82 percent and Bangkok Expressway, Charoen Pokphand Foods and PTT Oil & Retail were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened higher on Thursday and remained comfortably in the green throughout the session, ending near record highs.

The Dow jumped 196.67 points or 0.55 percent to finish at 35,950.56, while the NASDAQ climbed 131.48 points or 0.85 percent to close at 15,653.37 and the S&P 500 rose 29.23 points or 0.62 percent to end at 4,725.79. For the holiday-shortened week, the NASDAQ spiked 3.2 percent, the S&P improved 2.3 percent and the Dow gained 1.7 percent.

Easing concerns about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus contributed to the continued strength on Wall Street, as separate studies have indicated the new strain poses a lower risk of severe disease and hospitalization than the Delta variant.

Traders were also reacting to a slew of economic data, including a Labor Department report showing first-time claims for U.S. jobless benefits came in flat last week. Also, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods spiked much more than expected in November.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department also noted a continued acceleration in the pace of core consumer price growth last month, and also that new home sales skyrocketed.

Crude oil futures extended gains to a third straight day amid hopes about outlook for energy demand as concerns about Omicron variant of the coronavirus faded. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended higher by $1.03 or 1.4 percent at $73.79 a barrel.

