Thai Stock Market Tipped To Find Traction On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sinking more than 20 points or 1.5 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,305-point plateau and it figures to stop the bleeding on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with technology and oil stocks expected to lead the way. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financials and a mixed picture from the energy producers.

For the day, the index dipped 5.09 points or 0.39 percent to finish at 1,305.57 after trading between 1,301.14 and 1,316.68. Volume was 18.980 billion shares worth 48.635 billion baht. There were 1,078 decliners and 381 gainers, with 429 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 0.27 percent, while Thailand Airport added 0.45 percent, Asset World lost 0.51 percent, Bangkok Bank plunged 2.35 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical and BTS Group both dropped 0.96 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods tanked 2.33 percent, Kasikornbank tumbled 1.78 percent, Krung Thai Bank fell 0.52 percent, PTT perked 0.69 percent, PTT Exploration and Production sank 0.56 percent, PTT Global Chemical skidded 1.08 percent, Siam Commercial Bank retreated 1.03 percent, Siam Concrete advanced 0.85 percent and TMB Bank and Bangkok Expressway were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Tuesday, sending the NASDAQ and S&P 500 to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow jumped 215.61 points or 0.76 percent to finish at 28,645.66m while the NASDAQ soared 164.21 points or 1.39 percent to end at 11,939.67 and the S&P 500 gained 26.34 points or 0.75 percent to close at 3,526.65.

Technology stocks saw continued strength, with Apple (AAPL) leading the sector higher after Monday's stock split. Shares of Zoom Video (ZM) also spiked after the video conferencing company reported better than expected Q2 results and raised its full-year guidance.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said manufacturing activity in the U.S. expanded at a faster rate in August. Also, the Commerce Department reported that construction spending inched up less than expected in July.

Crude oil futures settled modestly higher Tuesday ahead of weekly inventory data, giving back early gains as traders weighed demand and supply levels in the energy market. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October gained $0.15 or 0.4 percent to settle at $42.76 a barrel.

