Thai Stock Market Tipped To End Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has moved lower in four straight sessions, sliding more than 40 points 3.2 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just beneath the 1,250-point plateau although it's called higher on Friday/

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with rising oil prices warring against rising pandemic numbers. The European markets were down and the U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the energy and cement stocks, although the financials provided support.

For the day, the index sank 16.55 points or 1.31 percent to finish at 1,247.46 after trading between 1,241.52 and 1,260.31. Volume was 18.279 billion shares worth 56.230 billion baht. There were 1,054 decliners and 513 gainers, with 373 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info tanked 2.84 percent, while Thailand Airport plummeted 4.24 percent, Asset World skidded 1.56 percent, Bangkok Bank collected 0.78 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical shed 0.50 percent, BTS Group dropped 1.50 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods plunged 3.42 percent, Kasikornbank jumped 2.02 percent, PTT retreated 2.99 percent, PTT Exploration and Production declined 2.42 percent, PTT Global Chemical surged 3.25 percent, Siam Commercial Bank added 0.39 percent, Siam Concrete sank 2.42 percent, TMB Bank climbed 1.11 percent and Bangkok Expressway and Krung Thai Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street wound up positive after stocks saw wild swings across the unchanged line before finally finishing in the green.

The Dow added 52.31 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 26,815.31, while the NASDAQ gained 39.28 points or 0.37 percent to end at 10,672.27 and the S&P 500 rose 9.67 points or 0.30 percent to close at 3,246.59.

The choppy trading on Wall Street followed a mixed batch of U.S. economic data, which added to recent uncertainty about the economic outlook.

The Labor Department noted an unexpected uptick in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, while the Commerce Department reported significant increase in new home sales in August.

Uncertainty about the global economic outlook has recently resurfaced as Europe grapples with a second wave of coronavirus infections. Recent data suggests the economic recovery in the U.S. may be plateauing, leading to calls for more fiscal stimulus.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Thursday despite lingering worries about the energy demand outlook in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases and fresh lockdown measures in several parts across Europe. West Texas Intermediate oil futures for November ended up $0.38 or 1 percent at $40.31 a barrel.

